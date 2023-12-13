Srinagar, 13/12/2023 – BJP Kisan Morcha orchestrated a remarkable sports extravaganza at the Indore Stadium, Srinagar, showcasing the vibrancy and enthusiasm of sporting culture within the region. The event, held on Wednesday witnessed an esteemed array of dignitaries gracing the occasion, marking it a grand success.

The distinguished presence of esteemed guests of honour was, BJP National President Kisan Morcha Raj Kumar Chahar and J&K President Kisan Morcha Sarabit Singh Johal, whose participation underscored the significance of promoting sports.

Manzoor Ahmad, BJP General Secretary J&K UT, orchestrated the program seamlessly, ensuring its smooth execution and success. His dedication and meticulous planning were instrumental in making this event a memorable affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports extravaganza witnessed enthusiastic participation from numerous athletes showcasing their prowess in Kabaddi and Karate. The spirited display of sportsmanship and talent by the participants reflected the essence of unity and competitive spirit.

The event served as a platform not only for fostering sporting talent but also for promoting camaraderie and healthy competition among the youth, aligning with the vision of promoting sports at grassroots levels.

Speaking about the event, National President Kisan Morcha emphasized the pivotal role of sports in holistic development and commended the efforts of BJP Kisan Morcha in organizing such an inclusive and engaging program.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP Kisan Morcha expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, supporters, and stakeholders whose enthusiasm and support made this event a resounding success. The organization remains committed to continuing its efforts in nurturing and promoting sporting talent across the region.

Other leaders who were present on the occasion were State Vice President BJP Sofi Yousuf, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Media Incharge Kashmir Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Satish Bharati Kisan Morcha VP J&K, District President Srinagar Ashok Bhat, Sheikh Bashir, Salinder Singh and others.