Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences on Friday following the passing of Manohar Joshi, the former Lok Sabha Speaker and Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a post on X, LG Manoj Sinha wrote, “Saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Manohar Joshi ji, former Lok Sabha Speaker & Ex CM of Maharashtra.”

“He will always be remembered for his commitment to the concerns and welfare of the common man. My deepest condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” he said.