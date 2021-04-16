LG reviews CVPPPL projects in J&K; stresses on training, employment of locals in ongoing ventures

Issues directions for ensuring completion of ongoing projects within set timelines

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha took a comprehensive review of the status of various projects of Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd. (CVPPPL) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

At the outset, Managing Director, CVPPPL, A.K Choudhary briefed the Lt Governor regarding the present status of the power projects in the UT viz.- Pakal Dul HE Project(1000 MW), Kiru HE Project (624 MW), Kwar HE Project (540 MW), Kirthai-II HE Project (930 MW).

Cumulatively, the upcoming power projects will generate 3094 MW at the cost of an estimated Rs 23000 crores, substantially enhancing the generation capacity in the region.

The chair was briefed about the status of ongoing works, besides the to-date position of requisite approvals at various levels. Various other important issues to facilitate the smooth and timely implementation of projects were also discussed during the review meeting.

Taking stock of the local employment being generated in these power projects, the Lt Governor asked the project executing agencies to ensure maximum local employment while implementing the projects and undertaking short-term skill enhancement initiatives for the local youth.

The Lt Governor issued on-spot directions to concerned officers for removing any bottlenecks hampering the completion of ongoing projects and called for better synergy between agencies for making J&K a power surplus region in the country.

Stressing on speedy completion of the projects, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers for completion of all projects within the set timelines. He also asked the CVPPPL functionaries and the officials of the executive agencies to ensure employment of locals in the projects.

The Lt Governor enquired about the CSR works being carried out by the executing agencies in the field of Healthcare, Education, Swachh Bharat, and Vocational Training and called for amplifying such socio-economic initiatives under CSR to benefit the people of the region and making positive changes in their lives.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; A.K. Choudhary, Managing Director, Chenab Valley Power Projects (CVPPPL); Rajan Kumar, CGM, NHPC Regional Office, Jammu, and Nirmal Singh, GM, Dulhasti Power Station were present.

Senior functionaries of the various executing agencies including Rajendra Chopde, Zonal Head M/s Patel Engineering Ltd; Rajendra Kumar, Project Controller AFCONS; Sunil Sharma, Executive Vice Chairman, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd; T. Krishna Vice President & Head, Hydel &Tunnels Business Unit L&T also attended the meeting.