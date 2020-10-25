LG releases ‘Ahsasan Hunde Sheeshe Khane’, poetry collection by Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Sunday released a book titled “Ahsasan Hunde Sheeshe Khane” (the glass houses of sensibilities) – a Poetry collection by Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, Member, Central Waqf Council, and Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India.

The Lt Governor appreciated Dr. Andrabi for carrying the reflection of the tradition of spirituality, intellectual richness of the land and raising important social issues through her poetry.

Folk literature reflects the cultural aesthetics of any region which needs to be preserved and promoted, the Lt Governor observed. He also suggested Dr. Andrabi to translate the book in other languages as well so that it can reach to the wider population.

It was informed that the book is the third Kashmiri poetry collection and overall the tenth published book of Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi which has been dedicated to the iconic spiritual saint-poetess of Kashmiri, Lalleshwari popularly known as Lal-Ded. This book is foreworded by famous literary critic and iconic literary historian of Kashmir, Sh. Avatar Krishen Rehbar. It is a collection of ghazals, nazams, dohas, four-line and three line new genres of poetic expression introduced by Dr.Andrabi in Kashmiri.

Being linked to the rich past of the land of Rishis, her poetry also carries the essence of the Kashmir of Lalleshwari & Nunda Rishi. Dr. Andrabi’s selected poetry has been translated into many Indian languages.

Vibod Gupta, former MLC, besides Intellectuals & Eminent Scholars- Dr. Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Parvez Manoos, Ghulam Nabi Kumar, Mohammad Aqeel and Satish Vimal were present on the occasion.