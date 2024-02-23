English | اردو و
Friday, February 23rd 2024
LG Inaugurates New Girls’ Hostel at NIT Srinagar

by
1 min read
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the new Girls’ Hostel at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Friday, underscoring its significance in empowering young women pursuing STEM education.

“The facility is dedicated to our daughters who are breaking barriers in STEM education and are poised to shape the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem,” remarked the Lt. Governor.

He emphasized the need for developing a specialized workforce capable of meeting industry demands and addressing local challenges.

“Institutions like NIT have a crucial role today in nurturing a new generation of innovators,” he added, highlighting their responsibility in shaping future leaders.

