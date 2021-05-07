LG extends Jumat-ul-Vida greetings

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his warm greetings to people on the eve of Jumat-ul-Vida.

In a felicitation message, the Lt Governor observed that such auspicious occasions provide an opportunity to offer special prayers and seek the blessings of the almighty.

The Lt Governor expressed hope that the occasion would further instill the spirit of brotherhood and compassion among the people of all sects to create a harmonious and inclusive society.

The Lt Governor appealed to the people to follow preventive measures and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread.