LG dedicates seven power Infrastructure projects to public

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today dedicated seven Power Infrastructure Projects worth Rs 10.11 crore to the public.

“Strengthening of infrastructure will help government’s aim of providing uninterrupted supply to households even in the rural areas,” LG said.

He said that plethora of problems plaguing the power generation, transmission and distribution sector in J&K for last many decades are now being resolved at a faster pace.

Sinha said that “Government is committed for quality & reliable supply but I urge majority of households not paying for electricity should come forward and pay the bills and help the reform process”.

He said that the new projects inaugurated today targets 4 districts, Pulwama, Bandipora, Ganderbal & Budgam benefiting 30,400 households adding 44.2 MVA to the existing capacity, including new receiving station at Pulwama which will provide reliable power supply to 3350 households.