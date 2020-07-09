by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

LG condemns killing of BJP leader, family members in Bandipora

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has condemned the killings of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir, who were killed by the militants on Wednesday evening.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said that the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against the humanity and the perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice.

 

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

