Labourer killed, another critical after slab collapses in Bijbehara

In a tragic incident, a labourer was killed while another one was critically injured after a concrete slab of a house collapsed on them in Sambad Nowshera village of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official said that the duo came under the concrete slab after it collapsed at around 3 pm on Wednesday.

 

He said that one house owner namely Mohammad Aslam Bajad son of Mukhan Bajad, a resident of Sambad Nowshera was opening the shuttering of his newly constructed house.

“After opening the shuttering, the slab of the house suddenly collapsed on two labourers,” he said

The official said the the duo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead and other one is being treated at district hospital Anantnag.

He identified the deceased as Junaid Mandad son of Ghulam Hassan from Sambad Nowshara and injured as Shabir Ahmad Nengroo son of Ghulam Mohammad of Nowshera Khiram—(KNO)

