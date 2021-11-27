Srinagar, Nov 27: In order to conduct timely RTPCR Tests and to provide proper medical treatment to the general public of the district, the District Magistrate(DM)/ Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kupwara Saturday notified for information of general public of District that the presentation of Aadhaar Card shall be mandatory for all the said services.

As per the notice, Special Sampling Campaigns have been devised and are being carried through the Health Department for which the presentations/ carrying of Aadhar Card is mandatory in the District which will also be helpful for monitoring and containing the spread of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The notice further directed all Tehsildars, CDPOs and District Manager CSC to ensure issuance of Aadhaar Cards to the beneficiaries at the designated Centres established for the said purpose within the stipulated period and in case of any dereliction on the part of any Aadhaar Operator, strict action shall be initiated