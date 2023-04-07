Srinagar, Apr 7: Continuing with her surprise visit to the varsity’s teaching departments, the Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday inspected the status of teaching and research work in several departments functioning under the ambit of School of Arts, Languages and Literature.

The Vice-Chancellor visited the departments of Kashmiri, English, Sanskrit, Arabic, Hindi, Linguistics, Electronics and Instrumentation Technology, Persian, among others, and interacted with students about the conduct of class-work, completion of syllabus as well as the status of impending examinations.

She was accompanied by the Dean of Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi and Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir.

Notably, the Vice-Chancellor, ever since assuming her charge in May 2022, has been frequently inspecting teaching departments functioning under various Schools to reiterate her directions for timely conduct of class-work, research activities and examinations.

Urging the Heads of Departments to ensure punctuality of research scholars and maintenance of attendance register in this regard, the Vice-Chancellor said any delay in completing the research programmes in time will lead to delay in award of degrees to the research scholars which has to be completely done away with.

“Besides the academic degrees, we want all research degrees to be awarded in time so that we are in turn able to hold new admissions for research programmes in time,” she said, impressing upon concerned supervisors and co-supervisors to undertake regular interactions with the research scholars.

Instructions have earlier been issued for strict adherence to the academic and research calendars and any deviations in this regard will be viewed seriously, she said.

Asking students to keep updating her about their legitimate concerns related to academics and research, Prof Nilofer said the University is determined to provide best facilities to the students to promote their overall holistic development.

The VC also reviewed general upkeep and sanitation of departments, besides facilities available for students in classrooms, laboratories and libraries.

She impressed upon the students to stay focused on their studies and, alongside, continue participating in multiple extracurricular activities being held under the umbrella of G20 and Y20 in the University during the current academic year.