Srinagar, Mar 31: With the University of Kashmir due for NAAC re-accreditation next year, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan on Friday chaired the varsity’s NAAC Steering Committee meeting and directed for addressing all “areas of concern” well in advance to fare better in the qualitative and quantitative metrics of assessment.

Reviewing the progress made so far on plugging “grey areas” identified previously, Prof Nilofer said the University will immediately constitute teams of academics and officers for each assessment parameter to evaluate their current status and come up with suggestions on addressing the areas of concern.

“Since we are due for NAAC assessment around May 2024, we will have to utilise the available window of time to attend to areas where we can fare better in comparison to the last assessment, and see how best to address parameters bracketed as grey areas,” the VC said, after taking a detailed review of each parameter related to qualitative metrics, quantitative metrics and student satisfaction survey.

“With active cooperation and involvement of all stakeholders, I am confident that we will be able to move ahead with sustained focus and determination,” she said.

Earlier, Director DIQA Prof Manzoor A Shah gave a detailed power-point presentation about the University’s assessment scores and status in the last NAAC accreditation, while underlining the areas of concern that the University is presently working on.

Members of the Steering Committee, including Dean Academic Affairs, Dean College Development Council, Dean School of Biological Sciences, Registrar, Dean Behavioural Sciences, Director Admissions, Director HRDC, Dean Students Welfare, Controller of Examinations and others gave their suggestions on the way forward to secure a better accreditation in 2024 assessment.

Meanwhile, the VC released five publications of the Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), including Annual Report for the year 2021-22, Annual Quality Assurance Report (AQAR), Statistical Digest and AISH report. She also released the first issue of the revived University Newsletter ‘Panorama 2.0’ highlighting the events held in the University under the themes of Y20, G20, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, My Town My Pride, among others.

The VC complimented members of the respective editorial boards and hoped that the documents will be highly useful for various stakeholders looking for information related to teaching work, research progression, extension education and extracurricular activities conducted by the University.

On behalf of DIQA, the VC also felicitated Showket Shafi, Deputy Director DIQA, on attaining the age of superannuation.