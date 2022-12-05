Srinagar, Dec 5: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday announced a complete ban on entry and use of polythene in the campus as the varsity kick-started celebrations related to the UT administration’s flagship ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative. The ban will be effective December 6, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will inform all relevant quarters in the University that we will have a polythene-free campus immediately. Circular instructions will be issued not to allow any polythene bags in the campus from tomorrow (December 6, 2022),” the Vice-Chancellor announced at a function, soon after chairing a meeting of top officers where she passed instructions for the varsity’s departments to hold events related to the ‘My Town, My Pride’ celebrations.

The Vice-Chancellor said academic institutions, particularly universities, can play a lead role in widening the ‘My Town, My Pride’ outreach.

“Being a premier institution, Kashmir University will have to lead from the front in this pro-society endeavor,” she said.

Later, the Vice-Chancellor flagged off a cleanliness drive-cum-traffic awareness programme, organised by the varsity’s Office of National Service Scheme (NSS), as part of the ‘My Town, My Pride’ initiative. Dean Academic Affairs Prof F A Masoodi, Media Advisor KU Dr Salima Jan, NSS Coordinator Dr Mussavir Ahmad and officials from J&K Traffic Police Department were present on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the programme, scores of student volunteers interacted with shopkeepers in the University’s vicinity to educate them on proper waste disposal, especially use of dustbins. They also interacted with drivers of commercial and private vehicles to encourage them to follow traffic rules and make roads safer for fellow drivers and pedestrians.

In another programme related to ‘My Town My Pride’ initiative, the Department of Sociology organised a community awareness programme against drug addiction. The department’s faculty, students and research scholars held an anti-drug abuse rally at the Hazratbal market, even as the students also enacted a skit to highlight the negative impacts of drug addiction on the society’s growth and development.

The University has scheduled more events related to the ‘My Town, My Pride’ programme on Tuesday (December 6, 2022).