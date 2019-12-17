KGP students march against presence of forces on campus

Srinagar, Dec 16: Students of Kashmir Government Polytechnic (KGP) Monday took to streets demanding eviction of security forces from the campus.

Post August 5, additional CRPF troops were stationed in SP Higher Secondary School, Moulana Azad Road, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Amar Singh College and Government Polytechnic College, Gogji Bagh. Except KGP, forces vacated all educational institutions in the valley.

On Monday, scores of students including girls marched from college to Gogji Bagh main road demanding eviction of the forces. Carrying placards, “Shame on administration, free our college, development comes with education”, students were demanding removal of troops so that classwork could resume in the college

An official said at least seven CRPF companies are stationed in the KGP. “Only administrative block is open for official work and rest of the buildings including hostels are under CRPF,” he said.

Khushbo Shafi, a student of KGP College, who was part of the protest, said government is forcing them to opt for private classes which they cannot afford. “We are from middle class family. Coaching centers are charging Rs 3000-4000 for teaching one subject,” she said.

Another student, who was also part of protest said, for the last two months they have been requesting divisional administration Kashmir to vacate CRPF from the college. “But nothing has been done so far”, he said.

Students have threatened to boycott exams if the forces are not removed from the campus.

“Education requires conducive environment for a healthy teaching learning process but in Kashmir educational institutions are under occupation of security personnel, it will lead to the destruction of education,” said Bashir Ahmad Dar, a noted educationist of the valley.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan said the matter has already been taken up by the administration and the process of shifting CRPF companies is going on. “Forces have packed their belonging and will be vacating from tomorrow”, he said.