Key tourist locations get 5G connectivity in Ladakh

SRINAGAR: Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, today announced the expansion of its network across the picturesque regions of Leh and Ladakh. This development comes just in time for the upcoming travel season, encouraging travelers to enjoy unlimited 5G service across the region.

Airtel’s network footprint now encompasses 40+ zones within Ladakh, ensuring that residents and travelers alike to enjoy reliable connectivity throughout their journeys. This is in line with Airtel’s commitment to provide seamless connectivity in India’s picturesque regions of Leh and Ladakh that is enjoyed by thousands of travelers.

Commenting on the expansion, Adarsh Verma, COO- Jammu & Kashmir, Bharti Airtel, said “We are thrilled to enhance our network experience for the customers in the Leh and Ladakh region. We are certain that this travel season, our customers will enjoy the power of ubiquitous access to high-speed data that will open up a wide range of new opportunities and experiences in these iconic locations.”

After ramping up the telecom infrastructure in the Zanskar Valley, Airtel introduced its ultra-fast Airtel 5G service in select areas of Leh, setting a new benchmark for connectivity standards in the region. Key tourist destinations in Leh, including Durbook, Tangstae, Pengong Lake, Hall of Fame, Magnetic Hill, Sangam (Indus and Zanskar River), Diskit, and Turtok are now equipped with Airtel’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, providing visitors an unparalleled access to high-speed internet amidst breathtaking landscapes. Also, a strong network presence of Airtel at Chang-La-Pass , Gurdwara Pathar Sahib, Lamayuru Monastery, Moon Land, Alchi & Likir Monastery, Khardung-La-Pass, Hunder etc., where travelers can enjoy with social buzz.