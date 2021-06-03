KCCI dispute: J&K high court issues contempt notice to former office-bearers

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir high court has issued contempt notice to the former office bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for “willfully and intentionally disobeying and the court orders”.

In the contempt petition, the petitioners contended that the court had made it unambiguously clear that only two office bearers shall work in the capacity of being “caretakers”. They were mandated to making payments to employees and other monthly expenditures like electricity and rentals.

It has also been prayed that despite the clear cut directions, one of the office-bearers have been continuously projecting himself as the President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry and consequently violating the orders passed by the court.

The petitioners said In order to demonstrate the contemptuous attitude of the contemnors, they placed on record various press statements as well as communications issued from time to time to the government.

The petitioners said a detailed representation was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, about the violation of court order by the former office-bearers.

“It was highlighted that the contemnors by violating the orders of the high court with impunity are misleading the members of the organization for their vested interests besides committing an offence of contempt of court,” they said.

The petitioners said it appears the contemnors have no respect towards the court directions and therefore are clearly violating it with impunity and without any fear of law.

“It further appears that the contemnors are not willing to demit their respective offices despite the term having come to an end and even after the rejection of their applications by the court. Contemnors are unwilling to relent and consequently are continuing their illegal activities in clear violation of the mandate passed by this court,” they said.

The case will come for hearing on June 30, 2021.