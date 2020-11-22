Kashmiri siblings ferrying animal hides go missing in UP, family seeks intervention from authorities

Srinagar: A trucker and his brother hailing from Mohammad Pora of south-Kashmir’s Kulgam district, on way from Kanpur to Jalandhar with a truckload of animal hides have gone missing on November 18, family of the duo has said.

A close relative of the duo said that the two — Younis Ahmad Dar (26) and his younger brother Faisal Hassan Dar (18) — had left for Kanpur on November 14 at around 10:30 pm with a truckload of animal hides, from where they were supposed to reach Jalandhar.

“On the following day the duo reached Jasrana at 10:30 am, after snacks they took their way, however were e-challaned of Rs 2000 near Etah adjacent Secundra Rao. Upto that spot, we were in touch, however soon after, their phones reflected false bells and came switch off,” the family member said.

“Once we approached the local police station, they cited the eyewitness and said that the duo may have be most probably intercepted by a group of dacoits near Noori Masjid, Secundra Rao,” he added.

Meanwhile when contacted SHO Akarabad said that some people had approached the police station following which an inquiry was launched.

“I asked for the phone numbers of the duo, which were provided to me, and those were put to surveillance to access the location”, the official said adding “It came to fore that the mobile phones have been turned off somewhere near Secundra Rao in Hathras district along GT road.”

“Upon this I provided them contact number of the SHO concerned for necessary assistance”, the official said.

However when contacted SHO Secundra Rao feigned ignorance of the development and told that he is yet to receive any report in this regard.

“I would respond once getting to know the facts of the case”, the official added.

Meanwhile family of the duo is leaving for Uttar Pradesh in pursuance of the case with local authorities there.(GNS)