The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police’s Crime Branch arrested a Kashmiri youth for allegedly posing as an official in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Indian Express reported.

The accused has been identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari alias Ishaan Bukhari alias Dr Ishaan Bukhari, 37, a native of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“On getting reliable information, the STF and local police conducted a raid at a house in the Neulpur area (under the Dharmasala police limit). During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized, besides four cell phones, which will be sent for scientific examination,” Crime Branch Inspector General J N Pankaj was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

It is suspected that the accused was in touch with some suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals. Further scrutiny is being done by the STF to dig into his terror links, the inspector general said.

It was also found that the accused has married at least six to seven women, including some from other communities from various parts of India, including Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various websites and apps and was in relationships with many girls by posing as a doctor with international degrees, said STF sources.

