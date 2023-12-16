SRINAGAR: Mughal road, connecting Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, was closed due to fresh snowfall on Saturday, officials said.

DySP PC Surankote Hamid Ali Bandey said,that the fresh snowfall at several places along the road including ‘Pir Ki Gali’, led to the closure of the thoroughfare.

Earlier this year, the road, considered as alternative to Jammu-Srinagar Highway, was closed on several occasions due to snowfall, particularly in ‘Pir KiGali’ and its adjoining areas.(GNS)

