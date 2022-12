Srinagar: Even as Kashmir valley continues to remain in a grip of cold wave, weather is expected to remain dry till December 31.As per Kashmir Weather: “

Completely dry weather is expected till 31 December. Chances 90%.In the coming days, a significant decrease is likely in night temperatures. Maximum decrease will be witnessed in the Chillai-Kalan days.”

Meanwhile, check out the Minimum Temperatures Recorded Today:

Kashmir Region:

Srinagar = -2.4┬░C

Qazigund = -2.6┬░C

Pahalgam = -4.3┬░C

Kupwara = -3.8┬░C

Kokernag = -0.6┬░C

Gulmarg = -2.0┬░C

Anantnag = NA

Khudwani = NA

Ganderbal = NA

Bandipora = NA

Baramulla = -1.8┬░C

Gulmarg (Kongdoori Station) = NA

Budgam = NA

Pampore = -4.5┬░C

Awantipora = -4.2┬░C

Srinagar Airport = -1.7┬░C

Kulgam = NA

Shopian = NA

NA = Not Available

Jammu Region:

Jammu = 7.2┬░C

Banihal = 2.6┬░C

Batote = 4.3┬░C

Katra = 7.8┬░C

Bhaderwah = 2.1┬░C

Kathua = 6.6┬░C

Poonch = 5.3┬░C

Kishtwar = 5.6┬░C

Ramban = 3.9┬░C

Reasi = 5.6┬░C

Samba = 4.8┬░C

Chatha = 7.1┬░C

Udhampur = 4.6┬░C

Jammu Airport = 9.1┬░C

Ladakh:

Leh = -7.6┬░C

Kargil = -7.8┬░C

Drass = NA

Thoise = -7.3┬░C

Base Camp = -7.4┬░C

Grakone = NA

Khaltse = -3.8┬░C

Padum = -19.3┬░C

Diskit Nubra = -17.7┬░C

Chuchot Yokma = -6.9┬░C

Stakna = NA

Upshi = -8.0┬░C

Tangtse Durbuk = -10.3┬░C

Nyoma = -15.3┬░C

Hanle = -11.6┬░C