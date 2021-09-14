Kashmir student died by suicide in Punjab, left note to say he was depressed, say officials

The student from Kashmir who was found hanging on the terrace of his college hostel in Punjab on Monday was depressed and ended his own life, officials in Punjab said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old youth Umar Ahad from central Kashmir’s Budgam was found hanging on the terrace of his college hostel.

Media advisor to Punjab Chief Minister said on Tuesday that the deceased had died by suicide and had left a note behind as well.

“Just been informed by @DGPPunjabPolice that Umar Ahad was in depression and he left behind a suicide note. His brother Shaukat, a J&K police constable, has reached FGS. Postmortem being conducted & his family is satisfied with the investigations, ” Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted Tuesday morning while also sharing the picture of the alleged suicide note by the deceased youth.

In the suicide note uploaded by Thukral, Umar has written, “mai jo bhi karne jaraha, iss mai kisi single ka hath nahi. Bs aap kissi tang na karna. Mai Umer Dev Radiology 3rd sem, (Whatever I am going to do, nobody is involved. Don’t harass anybody…) “.

From Chewdara area of Beerwah in Budgam, the youth was in his 3rd semester of Radiology course at RIMT university. His brother is currently in Punjab to bring Umar’s body back home.

Pertinently, National Spokesperson J&K Students’ Association, Nasir Khuehami had on Monday taken up the youth’s mysterious death with the Punjab CM’s media advisor.