Srinagar, Jan 18 : A day after registering a dip in fresh Covid-19 infections, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday saw significant rise in new cases with 4651 confirmed in last 24 hours while three persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said.

They said 1546 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 3105 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 366851.

After ten days of continuous daily rise, J&K had seen a dip in daily cases on Monday with 2827 while 3499 infections were reported on Sunday.

The dip in cases can now be attributed to drop in testing in view of the weekend lockdown and Sunday.

Giving district wise details, the officials told that Srinagar reported 957 cases, Baramulla 633, Budgam 411, Pulwama 96, Kupwara 209, Anantnag 253, Bandipora 139, Ganderbal 171, Kulgam 215, Shopian 21, Jammu 919, Udhampur 184, Rajouri 74, Doda 49, Kathua 94, Samba 109, Kishtwar 6, Poonch 18, Ramban 15 and Reasi 78.

Three persons also died during the time—two from Jammu division and one from Kashmir Valley. So far 4575 people have died due to the virus—2228 in Jammu division and 2347 in Kashmir Valley.

A number of these cases were confirmed at GMCs of Srinagar and Anantnag besides district Hospital Pulwama.

The cases confirmed at diagnostic laboratories under GMC Srinagar include Female (25) (NA) from SMHS Sgr, female (12) (NA) from Sgr, female (08) (NA) from Sgr, female (22) (NA) from Sgr, male (32) (NA) from Sgr, female (28) (NA) from Sgr, female (52) (NA) from Shivpora Sgr, male (34) (NA) from Hyderpora, male (30) (NA) from Bemina, male (35) (NA) from Sumbal, female (25) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (26) (NA) from Padshahi bagh, female (25) (NA) from Sgr, male (40) (NA) from Sgr, male (60) (NA) from Batpora Sgr, male (33) (NA) from Habbakadal, female (27) (NA) from Sgr, male (24) (NA) from Tral, female (67) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (35) (NA) from Khaniyar, male (43) (NA) from Lalbazar, male (23) (NA) from Tral, male (27) (NA) from J&K, male (27) (NA) from Sgr, female (10) (NA) from Sgr, female (40) (NA) from Pulwama, male (27) (NA) from Sgr, male (36) (NA) from GMC Sgr, male (48) (NA) from Barzulla, male (34) (NA) from Sgr, male (27) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (60) (NA) from Habbakadal, female (17) (NA) from Hawal, female (38) (NA) from Hawal, male (62) (NA) from Anantnag, female (57) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (60) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (30) (NA) from Chanpora, male (22) (NA) from Baramulla, male (55) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (25) (NA) from Sonwar, male (06 Months) (NA) from Beerwah, female (19) (NA) from Lasjan, male (43) (NA) from Shivpora, female (45) (NA) from Draigam, male (35) (NA) from Bandipora, male (60) (NA) from Barzulla, male (27) (NA) from Batamaloo, male (40) (NA) from Rajpora, female (46) (NA) from CD Hospital, male (50) (NA) from Alochibagh, male (23) (NA) from Alochibagh, male (58) (NA) from Baghat barzulla, female (22) (NA) from Chattabal, male (80) (NA) from Awatipora, female (28) (NA) from Pampore, male (51) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (37) (NA) from Natipora, female (35) (NA) from Tral, female (28) (NA) from Wagar budgam, male (30) (NA) from Dalgate, male (45) (NA) from HMT, male (25) (NA) from Bemina, male (28) (NA) from Budgam, male (40) (NA) from Lalbazar and male (38) (NA) from Bungam Khonmoh.

The cases confirmed at GMC Anantnag include female (30) from Budgam, male (22) from GMC Ang, male (29) from Kulgam, two males (40, 22) from GMCA, male (26) from Sadoora, male (26) from Doonipawa, two males (47, 78) from Nowgam, male (33) from Muslimabad, female (56) from Kishtwar, male (20) from Udhampur, male (20) from Rajouri, three females (NA, NA, NA) and two males (NA, NA) from Mattan, female (40) from Gundipora, female (24) and male (30) from Devsar, fifteen males (35, 38, 40, 43, 43, 30, 35, 52, 52, 30, 32, 34, 31, 40, 56) from 156/ D PS Devsar, male (22) from Allahabad India, male (47) from Kerala, female (29) from Faridabad, two males (34, 68) from Tamil Nadu, male (30) from UP, three males (44, 46, 35) and three females (35, 42, 34) from Chennai India, four females (70, 42, 62, 62) from Mumbai, female (26) from UP, two males (36, 18) and two females (36, 29) from Jharkhand, three males (22, 19, 22) from Sudan India, male (31) from Hyderabad, male (29) from Bangalore, male (31) from Bombay, male (6) and female (50) from Sangran, male (56) from Drien, female (22) from Khudwani, male (52) from Wanigund, female (5) from Seer Hamdhan, female (48) and male (23) from Gujrat, female (55) and male (58) from Mumbai, female (22) from West Bengal, male (32) and female (30) from Qaimoh, male (36) from Chadder, male (40) from Nowgam Shangus , male (35) and female (48) from Shangus, female (21) from Sopat, female (32) from Hajan, two females (25, 28) from Y K Pora, male (27) from Qazigund, four males (22, 30, 49, 25) from Sadiwara, male (66) from Damjan.

The cases confirmed at DH Pulwama include female (28) from Narwa pulwama, female (27) from Marhang shopian, female (30) from Pulwama, male (62) from Parigam pulwama, male (27) from Ratnipora pulwama, female (07) from Karimabad, female (31) from Pirpoora shopian, male (14) from Sanzwathri pulwama, female (23) from Gongoo pulwama, male (35) from Gongoo, male (46) from Kangan pulwama, female (32) from Prichoo, female (18) from Ratnipora, female (25) from Ratnipora, male (30) from Ratnipora, female (30) from Malangpora, female (32) from Achgoza, male (40) from Mitrigam, female (31) from Drusoo, female (31) from Trichal, female (60) from Lassipora, male (45) from Murran, female (20) from Nikloora, male (32) from Koil, male (50) from Ayengund, female (35) from Kakapora, female (60) from Chandpora, female (70) from Kangan, female (39) from Narbal Sgr, female (38) from Qamarwari Sgr, male (60) from Karimabad, female (50) from Rajpora, female (70) from Imamsahib shopian, female (55) from Shopian, female (25) from Wahibugh pulwama, female (25) from Karimabad, female (45) from Wahibugh, male (32) from Nanibugh kulgam, female (30) from Barsoo pulwama, female (29) from Bellow, female (30) from Kakapora, female (45) from Badibagh Pulwama and female (29) from Kachupora Pulwama.

Besides, they said, 899 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—549 from Jammu Division and 350 from Kashmir. So far 340599 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 21677 —8180 in Jammu and 13497 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 51060 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.