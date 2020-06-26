Kashmir power dept hacked, data compromised; need ’10 days or more’ to restore it, says CE

Srinagar: The official data centre of J&K Power Development Department (PDD) has been hacked.

PDD has pressed its men and machinery into service and assured the service will be restored with ten or more days.

According to reports, officials of J&K PDD are in a state of despair since the cyber-attack took place. Sources told that PDD has lost all its data and have lodged a written complaint to Cyber Police Kashmir who has set the investigation into motion.

Notably this is the first cyber-attack of its kind in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials at PDD were unaware till all the data was hacked. Sources said PDD has constituted an internal enquiry to find out the lacunae as the attack has pushed all activities including billing process on suspension mode.

An official of the IT wing of PDD admitted that the cyber-attack had taken place and that the hackers had encrypted all official files and data.

“Immediately after we came to know that the servers have been hacked, all the network data lines were closed so that the hackers are stopped from accessing further uncompromised data and the servers of the department,” he said

“Not one, but four of our servers have been compromised, which we are unable to access, as the hackers have retained the key with them,” the official added.

He said that PDD’s cyber cell is engaged with a team of IT Company Wipro to help them to find the amount of damage caused by the attack.

Aijaz Ahmad, Chief Engineer (CE) PDD said that they came to know on time and have started the restoration work.

“We are working on restoration process but it will take some time, rather ten or more days,” he said.

He further added, PDD has suspended all operations for safety measures and have pressed its men and machinery on job.

When asked how many servers have been hacked, he said “Among 101 servers, there were 24 under seize however we have approached technical experts for restoration of services”. (Agency inputs)