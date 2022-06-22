Srinagar: Even as Jammu and Kashmir has received widespread rainfall causing a rise in water levels, people in the Valley are regularly checking weather updates on social media.



Now, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department – IFC, Kashmir has notified that people can check the latest water levels through their android app.

“Download our android app “Kashmir Flood Alert” to remain informed of the water level,” the Irrigation and Flood Control Department said in a Facebook post.

Users of the app said it was a ‘super app’ and ‘need of the hour’.



“Superb App. Enjoy real time flood alert via this App. Great work done by I&FC, in collaboration with jk NIC srinagar.It is really need of the hour in present digital era (sic),” said Zafar Ul Islam.



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.nic.nicjkapps.kashmirflood&fbclid=IwAR2XrqU8bx7SnR306x9qJTHn2qlWePGl1_xcuCVJp-NFUkIzpCe0NzZTBCw

However, few users have called for certain updates on the app.”Rainguages could also have been included. The ‘Get Started’ screen should be done away with. It’s annoying to have this screen every time of opening the app. The app has given advantage to field staff of I&FC deptt, both in flood preparedness and managing irrigation schemes. Such initiatives are much appreciated (sic),” said Arafat Basheer.