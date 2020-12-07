Kashmir apple growers join chorus against farm bills, support farmers’ Dec 8 Bharat Bandh

Srinagar: Breaking silence, Kashmir apple growers have joined the chorus against farm bills and extended full support to farmers Bharat Bandh call on December 8.

Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Association has called for the closure of all fruit mandis in the valley on December 8 in support of the framers protesting against the new farm laws.

“We completely support the strike call given by kisans on December 8. We have requested that all mandis in Kashmir should suspend business operations for a day,” said chairman Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers Cum Dealers Association Bashir Ahmad Basheer.

Extending full support to the kisan agitation, he said the new agriculture laws are “anti-farmer”.

“These laws are anti-farmer and we all should come in support of the farmers. These laws should be revoked. So, we appeal all horticulturists to observe shut down on December 8,” he said.

New Kashmir Fruit Association has also supported the strike call. “The Shops and other businesses shall remain closed on Tuesday in view of the strike call by the kisans,” a statement issued by the Association said.

The Association said they support the farmers in their fight against the new anti-farm laws. “We made a fervent appeal to the dealers, transporters, and fruit shop owners to fully express their support to the farmers by shutting down their business for a day,” the Association said.

On Sunday, apple growers from Himachal Pradesh extended support to the Bandh call. Himachal apple growers appealed to the farmers, workers, transporters, students, and lawyers to support the farmer’s cause.

Bharat Bandh call by the farmers is gaining steam across India with farmers and opposition coming in full support against the bills.

So far, five rounds of talks have been held between the protesting farmers and the government. However, the meetings have not yielded results so far.

Protesting farmers have called Bharat Bandh despite repeated assurances by the Centre to resolve issues.