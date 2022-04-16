Srinagar: Disturbed by the continuous closure of Mughal road, the netizens across Kashmiri Twitter space call for the re-opening of the historic highway for vehicular traffic

Mughal Road acts as an alternate to Jammu- Srinagar National Highway as it connects the valley via Shopian with Pir Panchal region. It remains closed during winters because of snow.

Speaking to The Kashmir Monitor, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said the Mughal road will be opened shortly.

“There is some road restoration work going along Pir Ki Gali. Once it gets completed, the road will be restored soon,” Pole said.

Social media users in the valley have come up with a Twitter trend– #OpenMughalRoad. Using the hashtags, they have demanded authorities reopen the road as they are forced to take longer routes.

“Appealing administration to open Mughal Road for traffic. Students, patients, and employees cannot wait for more to visit their homes via Mughal Road. Open it now or shut it forever. #OpenMughalRoad,” Shahid Ayoub tweeted.

Similarly, another Twitter user Aaquib Wani voiced the concerns of the student community. “Closure of Mughal Road is causing mental harassment to people of Pir Panjal, especially to students in KU, NIT, BGSBU, etc. It’s no less than the humiliation that we have to beg for its opening every year, every summer #OpenMughalRoad,” he tweeted.

Likewise, Tribal and Gujjar Activist Zahid Parwaz Chowdary said the continued closure of the road will affect nomads. “All Roads, Gurez, Kargil have been made open for Traffic Movement but Mughal Road is still closed and Govt always delays to open this road every year which leads to the suffering of Nomad Migration practice. #OpenMughalRoad,” Chowdary tweeted.

Student Leader and National Spokesperson of J&K Students Association Nasir Khuehami also urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to re-open the historical Mughal road for vehicular movement.

“The closure of Mughal road is causing problems to the inhabitants of District Poonch, Rajouri and other areas which include trade, medical emergencies & frequent movement of the people,” he said.

It has been weeks now since snow clearance on Mughal Road was completed. “I have received numerous calls from the people who requested to take up matters with Lt Governor administration with regard to road blockade despite snow clearance. The administration should ensure that people have to face no inconvenience in these pressing times” Khuehami said.