Justice Rajesh Bindal appointed as acting Chief Justice J&K, Ladakh High Court

The President of India has appointed Justice Rajesh Bindal as the chief justice of the common High Court for the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Rajesh Bindal, senior-most Judge of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, to perform the duties of the office of Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from 09 December, 2020 consequent upon the retirement of Kumari Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh,” said a notification, issued by Ministry of Law and Justice.