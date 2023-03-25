Srinagar: Justice (Retd) Sunil Hali has been appointed as Chairperson of the Committee for Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools.

A notification in this regard was issued by the School Education Department, according to which, the appointment has been made for a term of three years from the date of assuming charge.

The appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by section 20-A of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act 2020, read with Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination and Regularization of Fee) Rules, 2022.

The Fee Committee was headless since November 13, 2022 after the tenure of its former chairman Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar had ended.

