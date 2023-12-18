Srinagar, December 18: The artistry of freestyle football has taken center stage in the Srinagar city as two world-renowned champions, Aguska from Poland and Patrick Baurer from Germany, showcased extraordinary juggling skills at Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk on Monday.

The freestyle footballers have also kicked off their India tour with their mesmerising performances in the city.

Aguska, a five-time world champion and two-time European champion of World Freestyle Football had become a sensation after her video with Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr. went viral last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the duo is captivating audiences at the picturesque tourist spots of Srinagar city.

A massive crowd gathered at Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk to witness the freestyle footballers in action.

“Happy to be here, experience is nice, people are nice and we love the city. People love it as freestyle football is an art. The response has been great, and more and more people want to meet,” Aguska told reporters after her performance at Lal Chowk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baurer echoed her sentiments, stating, “We feel amazing and thank you so much for your love.”

Pertinently, the freestyle football duo’s performances at other locations like Nishat Bagh, Dal Lake banks, and even on a shikara over the past two days have not only captivated locals but also left a lasting impression on netizens.

Mohammad Abdullah Bisati, expressing his admiration on Facebook, wrote, “She is the best, GOAT – Last time she was with Neymar.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another netizen Rakesh Kapoor commented, “Just like a Magician.”

The official World Freestyle Football Championship, organised in various formats since 2008, stands as the premier tournament in the sport. Open to male and female freestylers worldwide, the finals of the World Championship showcase the most thrilling and competitive events, where athletes flaunt their skills on a global stage