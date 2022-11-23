Mumbai: Popular music composer Sajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, has embarked on a spiritual journey and performed two Umrahs.

“Just finished my 2 umrah n wajids 2 umrahs mashallah feeling blessed n it’s my birthday today so love u guys?? #mecca #madinah #kaabahsharif #prayers #umrah #saudiarabia #hajj #instagram #instalove #muslim #family #mybrother #blessed.I hope my brother Wajid must be feeling happy abt today’s prayers, always in my heart wajid,” he wrote on Instagram.

This is Sajid Khan’s second Umrah in 2022 as he had been to Mecca in April too.

Wajid Khan passed away in June 2020 due to Covid-19 complications, creating a void in the industry that can never be filled again.

‘Sajid-Wajid’ gave chartbuster music in several movies including Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Some of their best works include — Soni De Nakhre (Partner), Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Surili Akhiyon Wale (Veer), Dagabaaz re (Dabangg 2), to name a few.