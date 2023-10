Srinagar: On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir government presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Mohammad Aslam, the Joint Director of Information in Kashmir, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Swachh Bharat initiative through Shramdaan.

Mohammad Aslam, the Joint Director of Information in Kashmir, was honored with this certificate during the Swachh Bharat Mission ceremony held in Srinagar by the J&K government.