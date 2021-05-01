Joint Dir Info accords warm send-off to retiring officers

SRINAGAR: The Joint Director Information Kashmir Division, Friday accorded warm send off to Riyaz Ahmad Fazli, District Information Officer Ganderbal holding additional charge of Culture Officer Srinagar and Muhammad Sultan, Assitant Information Officer on their superannuation after rendering more than three decades of dedicated services in the department.

The Joint Director Information, Haris Ahmad Handoo on the occasion highlighted the contribution of the Officers towards the department and congratulated them on attaining superannuation.

He also wished them a happy and prosperous post retirement life.

The other officers and officials of the department also lauded the contribution of retiring Officers and wished them a successful and healthy post retirement life.

The retiring employees thanked all their colleagues for their support and cooperation during their tenure in the department.