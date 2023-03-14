Srinagar, March 14 : Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on Tuesday deferred till further “intimation” the computer-based written tests (CBT) scheduled to start from March 16.

“The Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled w.e.f. 16.03.2023 to 05.04.2023 are deferred till further intimation,” JKSSB said in a tweet.

The announcement comes amid ongoing protests by the aspirants against the hiring of a previously black-listed company.

Earlier, the JKSSB had said that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent exam.

“The CBT shall be conducted under CCTV surveillance for maintaining transparency in the examination. Besides, low frequency jammers are being installed in all the examination centres to prevent the use of unfair means including cheating using bluetooth and wi-fi enabled electronic devices,” an official spokesman had said.

A third party has been hired to review the examination process of CBTs conducted by JKSSB to ensure an exam that is free from any malpractice, he said.

“The concerned district magistrates will issue prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code around the examination centres during the timing of exam, while a multi-layered structure for supervision has also been established with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each examination centre by the respective district administration,” the spokesman had said.(GNS)