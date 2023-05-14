SRINAGAR, MAY 14: The Golden Age event was organised by J&K Sports Council (JKSC) early this morning in Downtown Srinagar. The event was aimed at promoting sports among the elderly and encouraging them to stay active and healthy.

Various sports activities and competitions were organized, including athletics and Tug of war and all the participants showed great enthusiasm and enjoyed the activities.

The focus of the event was to emphasise on the importance of being fit, drug-free, and besides creating environment consciousness. The Golden Age sports programs conducted by JKSC across the Union Territory is receiving a positive response from elders.

While J&K Sports Council is actively promoting G-20 awareness and the Fit India program for all ages through a door-to-door campaign, Sports Council has started the special campaign involving elders during morning walks.

Sarmad Hafeez Secretary Youth Services and Sports presided over the function as the chief guest while Nuzhat Gull Secretary Sports Council was guest of honour on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hafeez said that the Sports Council is committed to help young kids achieve their goals in sports and become successful global citizens and while doing so it is also focusing on the importance of parental support and community engagement and thus highlighting and promoting sports among elders who shall help in youth to abstain from drug abuse.

He said campaigns to mobilize elders, parents, and religious leaders against drug abuse have received an overwhelming response and will continue to be carried out in the future.

Samad Hafeez praised the efforts of the Sports Council in organizing such events and emphasized the importance of staying active for a healthy lifestyle.

Samad Hafeez commended the residents of Downtown for their efforts in combating the drug problem among the youth. He recognized their role in socially engaging the youth in activities that promote good health and well-being.

He noted that their contributions have made a significant impact in raising awareness about the dangers of drugs and encouraging the youth to make positive choices.

Nuzhat Gull congratulated the participants for turning out in large numbers and encouraged them to continue their involvement in sports. Gull praised the community’s spirit of collaboration and urged them to continue their efforts in making Downtown a safe and healthy place for everyone.

Nuzhat Farooq, the Divisional Sports Officer who was also present on the occasion along with other officials of Sports Council, highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Sports Council to promote sports among all age groups and encouraged the elderly to remain active.

She also said that more such events would be organized in the future.

Syed Shafqat the venue incharge for the event said that the Golden Age event was a great success and received positive feedback from all the attendees.

It was a great example of how sports can bring people of all ages together and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

Elsewhere in J&K many sports events were held under various verticals and the frequency of the events is expected to increase with improvement in weather conditions