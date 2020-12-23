JKPM chief Javaid Mustafa Mir thanks people for voting in favour of PAGD

Srinagar: Former J&K minister and president of J&K People’s Movement (JKPM), Javaid Mustaf Mir Wednesday thanked people of the union territory for voting in favour of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in the recently concluded DDC polls.

“I’m grateful to the people of J&K for voting in favour of PAGD and proving our legitimacy on ground I also congratulate JKPM for securing 4 seats in our first election,” Mir said.

His party JKPM, which is part of the alliance which also includes National Conference, PDP, JKPC, and CPI (M), bagged three seats from Kashmir getting over 6700 votes in total.

On Tuesday, the day of counting of the votes, the PAGD swept through Kashmir and made significant inroads in Jammu region as well.

Results of 276 seats out of 280 were announced till Wednesday morning. The PAGD had won 110 seats (NC’s 67+ PDP’s 27+JKPC’s 8+CPIM’s 5+JKPM’s 3 seats) across the union territory. While the NC emerged victorious from 67 seats, the PDP bagged 27. The BJP won 74 seats while the independents won 49. The Congress won 25 and Apni Party managed only 12 seats.