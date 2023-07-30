

The Collegium of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has given its approval for the appointment of Advocate Mohsin Qadri as a Judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal recommendation is expected to be sent to the Supreme Court Collegium and the Law Ministry in the near future, according to official sources.

During a recent collegium meeting, presided over by Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and attended by Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Atul Sreedharan, Advocate Qadri’s name was cleared for the judicial appointment. This decision comes in light of a current vacancy in the High Court resulting from the retirement of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey.

The recommendation for Advocate Qadri’s appointment is expected to be made soon by the collegium, while the consideration for Wani’s induction will be initiated after the evaluation process is concluded, which might take some time.

Simultaneously, the collegium has also started the process for confirming Justice Rahul Bharti, who currently holds the position of Additional Judge. The necessary documents, including significant judgments delivered by Justice Bharti, will be sent to the Supreme Court Collegium and the Union Law Ministry in due course.