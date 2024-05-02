Properties of Pak-based handlers attached in Baramulla

Srinagar- Police on Wednesday attached seven properties belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan, officials said.

After obtaining an attachment order passed by the Additional Sessions Court, Baramulla, police attached properties belonging to terror handlers based in Pakistan, officials said. The seven properties were 1 acre and six marlas in total, they said.

They identified the terror handlers as Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Irshad Ahmad Khan, Gulla Mochi, Mohd Aslam Khan, Mohd Beigh, Khalid Mir, and Rafiq Ahmad Bakerwal, all residents of the Uri area of the district.

The police action was taken under CrPC Section 88 in connection with a case registered at Boniyar police station in 2008.

SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpure said police were taking stringent action against persons involved in misleading the youth to join terror ranks.

“We are taking strict action against terror handlers who are operating from Pakistan. Yesterday, we seized properties in Uri on court orders. These properties belong to seven terror handlers who are based in Pakistan,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)