JKBOTE postpones polytechnic exams

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Technical Education (JKBOTE) on Friday announced the postponement of Polytechnic exams for 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th semesters till further notice, in-view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

“It is for the information of all the principals/concerned students that the examination of all the polytechnics of 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th semesters scheduled as per the already issued date sheet vide no. SBOTE/EXAM/ND20/301/1143-1173 dated: 15-03-2021 is hereby postponed w.e.f 17-04-2021 till further orders due to the present pandemic COVID-19 situation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir,” read a notification issued on Friday by the board.