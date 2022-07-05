SRINAGAR, JULY 05: J&K Government is devising a viable framework to give a massive revamp to Woollen industry across Jammu and Kashmir.

The reformative policies of the UT Government are providing economic growth opportunities to around 50,000 families associated with woollen industry in J&K.

To give boost to this sector, a Showroom cum Interpretation Centre at Government Woolen Mill, Bemina was established under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTRFP) which was recently inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. The showroom will provide a direct Market for 80,000 Kgs of locally produced wool annually, benefiting around 1600 sheep rearing families.

The new Showroom cum Interpretation Centre will greatly impact the livelihood opportunities of people working in the mill, besides providing market opportunities for the thousands of wool-producing farmers of J&K.

Notably, J&K is the 2nd largest producer of wool in the country, producing approximately 70 lakh kgs of wool per annum.

“J&K Industry has tie-up with e-commerce platform ‘Amazon’ through Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) as e-marketing channel. Registration on GeM portal was completed and Professional catalogues and brochures were also developed,” an official said. “Reputed designers are being roped in to develop new product range in line with present market trends and fashions”, he added.

Notably, wool is the only natural fibre in which the nation is deficient. A proper processing, grading, marketing, and value addition will turn around fortunes for farmers dealing with it.

Domestic production of wool in the country is not adequate and the industry is dependent on imports. The wool import to the nation stands at 77 million Kgs per year.

In a recent meeting chaired on revival of wool industry in J&K, Additional Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo said that the considerable wool production amalgamated with the installation of processing units would result in bolstering the economy of UT.