J&K reports 14 more Covid-19 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 more covid-19 deaths since last evening, taking the total fatality count to 3884.

Most of the deaths were reported from Jammu division, officials said.

Among others, they said the victims include a 66-year-old man from Bajalta, 64-year-old man from Raipur Bantalab Jammu, a 75-year-old man from Shastri Nagar Jammu, an 88-year-old man from Shakti Nagar Jammu , an 80-year-old man from Sarwal Jammu, a 75-year-old woman from Sarwal Jammu, an 84-year-old Talabtillo Nagar Jammu, a 78-year-old Rehari colony Jammu, a 65-year-old man from from Ekta Vihar Jammu (died at Amritsar hospital), an 80-year-old man from Samboora Pulwama, a 71-year-old man from Wasoora Anantnag and an 85-year-old man from RS Pora Jammu.

In this month so far, over 1550 people have succumbed to the virus and it amounts to almost 40% of the total fatalities recorded in J&K since the pandemic started in March last year. (GNS)