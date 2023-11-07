Jammu: – An exciting addition is on the horizon for Jammu and Kashmir as a pair of Asiatic lions, consisting of a 3.7-year-old male and a 2.7-year-old female, is set to arrive at the Jambu Zoo on Wednesday, November 8.

The Department of Wildlife Protection has revealed that the introduction of this lion pair to the Union Territory was made possible under the directive of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Asiatic Lion, a species listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), is currently found in the wild exclusively in the state of Gujarat. In a generous gesture, Gujarat has provided one pair of these remarkable lions to Jambu Zoo.

To ensure the well-being of the new arrivals, a dedicated Lion enclosure spanning more than 5500 square meters, compliant with Central Zoo Authority (CZA) standards, has been prepared. This enclosure includes heating and ventilation facilities to accommodate the lions in various weather conditions. Before they are introduced to the public, the lion pair will undergo a quarantine period lasting approximately one week.

The Department expressed its heartfelt appreciation to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the Government of Gujarat for their guidance and support in procuring this remarkable addition, which is expected to bring immense joy to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and wildlife enthusiasts alike.