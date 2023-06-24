Srinagar:Winding up his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his admiration for the brave Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel who have sacrificed their lives while serving on duty. He emphasized that their martyrdom serves as a testament to the values and resilience of the people of Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT



Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the Home Minister wrote, ” The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for.”.”

He further added, “Today, I had the privilege of meeting the families of these martyrs in Srinagar. On behalf of the J&K government, I handed out appointment letters to the closest relatives of the fallen heroes.” This message concluded the tweet.

J&K Police a testament of what Kashmir stands for: Amit Shah 5



In a significant gesture to honor the sacrifices made by the martyrs for the nation, the Home Minister, accompanied by LG Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of ‘Balidaan Stambh’ at Lal-Chowk. This initiative is part of the Srinagar Smart City Project.

Immediately after the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Shah visited Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the LG, and also Karan Mahal, the residence of Karan Singh, the last Yuvraj of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Police a testament of what Kashmir stands for: Amit Shah 6



Prior to these events, Shah assessed the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage at the Baltal base camp in Amarnath.