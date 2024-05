Ram Rajya dedicated to inclusive, progressive equitable development: LG

GHAZIPUR, MAY 04: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Ram Rajya is dedicated to inclusive, progressive, and equitable development. It

“In our ancient culture ideas and values of an ideal society, also termed as Ram-Rajya are dedicated to inclusive, progressive, and equitable development. It focuses on the opportunity for all citizens and empowerment of marginalized sections of society,” he said.

He was speaking at Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh in Dr BR Ambedkar Inter-College, Sadat, Ghazipur. He also addressed a symposium on the idea of an ideal society and educational research.

In his keynote address, the Lt Governor highlighted the works done by thinkers and educationists on inclusive development and overall progressive policy framework that has been cited in various educational research papers and played a critical role in promoting the idea of citizen-centric governance.

“The prime objective of quality education is to prepare students to contribute constructively to nation-building and strengthen the progressive policies of future governance to meet the aspiration of society.

The Lt Governor said that an aspirational society makes its citizens socially, economically, and culturally prosperous and it encourages robust development in all sectors. The Lt Governor also felicitated the meritorious students and encouraged them for academic and intellectual pursuits in the future.