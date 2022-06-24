SRINAGAR, JUNE 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today remarked that Jammu and Kashmir is making remarkable strides in development of medical infrastructure with sole objective of providing world class medical care facilities to the people here.

The Advisor made these comments while addressing the inaugural session of mid term Continuing Medical Education (CME) Congress on Surgical Gastroenterology under the theme “Cancer and Non-Cancer Diseases of Biliary Tract” at SKIMS, Soura here.

The CME Congress was organised by Department of Surgical Gastroenterology SKIMS under the aegis of Indian Association of Surgical Gastroenterology.

Addressing a large gathering of eminent researchers, doctors, faculty of SKIMS and students of medicine, Advisor Bhatnagar, who was Chief Guest of the Congress, said that the present government is giving much focus to health sector in Jammu and Kashmir and last few years the UT has achieved significant milestones in terms of developing medical infrastructure here. He added that SKIMS is one of the remarkable institutes of our country providing advanced medical care facilities to public.

Highlighting about the significance of CME Congress, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that the CME will enable this institute to collaborate with some of the reputed institutes of the country, which will significantly improve the overall health care services across the UT. The Advisor further said that this Congress will have significant outcomes as some leading Gastroenterologists of the country are participating in it, whose expertise and knowledge will enhance the medical research of this institute.

Advisor Bhatnagar also assured full support to the Administration of SKIMS and expressed hope that SKIMS will continue to serve the people of J&K and said today’s CME / Event will have a significant outcome through exchange and a better understanding of knowledge in specialized areas and would thus contribute to better healthcare delivery.

Underlining some remarkable achievements of UT Government in last few years, Advisor Bhatnagar said that J&K is one of the few UTs which is providing universal health insurance coverage to all the citizens under SEHAT scheme. He added that due to this scheme the poorest of poor can now easily get advanced medical treatments in any empanelled hospitals without any hindrance which was not possible for them earlier.

The Advisor further said that J&K is progressing significantly in terms of medical infrastructure and in last few years five new medical colleges have been made operational while as two are being made functional very soon. He added that J&K is the only place having two AIIMS besides two specialised Cancer institutes will also be made functional in few months.

In his address, Advisor Bhatnagar also applauded the management, doctors, paramedical staff and all other allied workers of the institute for their remarkable duties during the pandemic Covid-19.

Speaking on the occasion, Director SKIMS, Dr. Parvaiz A Koul said that the Surgical Gastroenterology is a niche area of surgery and in recent years this institute has made remarkable strides in this field. He commended the contribution of medical luminaries of SKIMS like Dr. S. Jalal and Dr. Omar Javid Shah, Ex-Directors of SKIMS, in shaping the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at SKIMS and said that Omar’s Technique is widely quoted which is a huge contribution to the field of Surgical Gastroenterology at world level. While highlighting the achievements of the Department, he said the department has a huge contribution in Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Diseases.

In his address, Guest of Honor, Hemant Kumar Lohia appreciated the role of SKIMS in serving humanity and surviving in difficult circumstances.

In her welcome address, HoD department of Surgical Gastroenterology, Dr. Sadaf Ali said that the event is of great importance where students, faculty and others will get benefitted through the exchange of knowledge and lectures by world-renowned faculty and guests.

Dean Medical Faculty, SKIMS, Prof. Tariq Gojwari; Director of HBP Surgery, MGMH Jaipur, Prof. V. K. Kapoor; President-Elect, Indian Association of Surgical Gastroenterology and Director GI Surgery, Sukara World Hospital, Prof. Sadiq S. Skora and Principal SKIMS Medical College also spoke on occasion.