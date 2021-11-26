Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday directed the Health department and district administration to increase covid-19 testing with a minimum 30% share of RTPCR tests.

The directions were passed by the Lieutenant Governor while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the J&K with DCs, SPs, Health officials.

“(Asked) Health department and district administration to increase testing with minimum 30% share of RTPCR tests,” he said in a tweet.

“DCs and health team to ensure rapid vaccination, covid appropriate behaviour, community awareness, and quick execution of micro-containment zones to tackle surge in certain districts,” he said, adding, “We can effectively prevent the spread of pandemic by strict imposition of Covid guidelines.”

He also reviewed the status of National TB elimination program in J&K, at Civil Secretariat here.

Chairing the meeting, the Lt Governor observed that while there is a National Strategic Plan to assist States/UTs, the districts also need to focus on far-flung areas to completely eliminate TB before the 2025 deadline.

The Lt Governor said that Detect–Treat–Prevent–Build is a proven successful strategy and directed the Deputy Commissioners for convergence of various health-related public outreach campaigns to address TB and drug menace.

There are thousands of families scarred by drug addiction, and the government is determined to purge the drug epidemic, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to organize Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities on the symptoms of tuberculosis, and motivate people to get a confirmatory test for TB for early detection and timely treatment to reduce the TB mortality rate.

He asked the concerned officers of UT administration to involve Youth Clubs, diligent NGOs, and private labs for effective and timely notification of TB cases.

The Lt Governor further directed that the financial assistance allocation for TB patients should reach their bank accounts through DBT. The officials were also instructed to ensure adequate nutrition for all TB patients through Nikshay Poshan Yojna (NPY).

The health department has been directed for holding a review meeting on TB elimination strategy and status of cases every month.

Vivek Bhardwaj, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed briefing on the district-wise TB case notification, treatment success rate, TB elimination strategies and ways to improve elimination.

He informed that Budgam has already achieved the status of TB free district, while Udhampur has received Bronze Medal under Sub-National Certification Claim in 2020, awarded on World TB Day this year.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Ch Mohd Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, senior officers from Health department, and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing. (GNS)