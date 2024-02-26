J&K govt launches Asian Waterbird Census 2024

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 26: Chief Executive Director, Wular Conservation and Management Authority and Addl. PCCF Forests Kashmir, T. Rabi Kumar today launched the Asian Water Bird Census exercise 2024 for Wular, Hokersar, and other adjoining wetlands.

The Department of Wildlife Protection Wetland Division and Wular Conservation and Management Authority are jointly conducting the Asian Water Bird Census, 2024 on 27th February 2024 for Ramsar sites of Wular, Hokersar, Shallabugh, and other adjoining wetlands.

Scientists and conservationists from organizations like WII, WTI, Wildlife SOS JK and NGOs like WCF, WRCF, SRDE, SEED, Birds of Kashmir, Kashmir Bird Watch, Scholars and students from reputed academic institutions like SKUAST, University of Kashmir, Degree colleges, etc. shall take part in the bird counting in these wetlands.

Today an orientation exercise for participants was conducted at the Indian Institute of Hotel Management Rajbagh Srinagar.

The APCCF Kashmir/Chief Executive Director, WUCMA Sh. T. Rabi Kumar, IFS attended as chief guest. In his address, the APCCF Kashmir emphasized the role of birds as the essential ecological indicator in determining the health of wetlands. He laid stress on the active collaboration of all stakeholders in mobilizing the resources for effective management of our wetlands. He exhorted the students to develop bird watching as a habit and promote it as an important eco-tourism activity.

The event witnessed the participation of various NGOs, College and University scholars, volunteers, bird-watching groups, and the departmental staff besides various resource persons were invited to impart training and know-how about conducting census exercises.

Pradeep Chandra Wahule, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir and Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle, and Rashid Yahya Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden (Headquarters) also attended the program as guest of honors.

The event was also attended by Nadeem Qadir, Ld. Amicus Curiae (Environmental Lawyer) and Nazir BeNazir (NGO).

The Asian water bird census is an annual exercise conducted in Jan-Feb to assess the avian population visiting the wetlands. The census not only provides valuable information for launching intensive conservation efforts but also engages citizens, scientists, students, avid birders, and volunteers in the process of monitoring and protecting bird populations. This exercise is considered to be one of the most important indicators of wetland health.