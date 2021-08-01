SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced National Anthem Singing Competition-2021 to mark 75 years of independence.

Commemorating it as ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’, under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the government’s initiative has called upon all the individuals and groups to take part in the singing competition.

Under the individual category people in two subcategories between 13-18 years of age and above 18 years can take part in the competition while in group category also entries can be made.

This competition is open from August 1 to August 7, 2021.

Winners of the competition will get cash awards. The first prize will be Rs 25,000, second prize Rs 11,000 and third prize will be of Rs 5,000.

J&K Govt announces Anthem Singing Competition as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

In this competition District-level winners would compete for division level and all the participants will get certificate of participation. All the individual & group winners will get a chance to sing National Anthem at their respective district/division level Independence Day, 2021 celebrations.

To be eligible for the competition the individual / group members must be domicile(s) of J&K and not below the age of 13 years.

Eligible Individuals and groups will submit their entries through the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WuQ7X1d3bTdZEYUTt3TcTs7hD ZqOP-enHZUCCHIET8s/edit?edit_requested=true

The video file (preferably HD) of the National Anthem Singing Competition needs to be uploaded by 07/08/21.