Srinagar, May 09: Jammu and Kashmir is all set to host the Himalayan Bird Count, an annual bird-watching event to track changes in avian population over time.

As a part of Himalayan Bird Count, scientists, birdwatchers, and nature enthusiasts will come together and document bird species across the J&K. It is organized by Bird Count India in collaboration with eBird India. The event will take place on May 13.

Indian Himalayan region is among the 34 biodiversity hotspots of the world and is home to 940 species of birds, which is about 9% of birds of the world and 72% of the birds in the subcontinent

However, the awareness and discussions about the threats to its fragile ecosystems and their inhabitants from climate change and infrastructure development have remained limited.

Assistant Professor and In-charge, Institute of Mountain Environment (IME), University of Jammu told The Kashmir Monitor that the prime negative factors that impact bird populations in the Himalayas include habitat fragmentation ie., the loss of habitats their constriction or distortion in the form of loss of productivity, pollution, land-use changes/conversion, etc.

“Loss of food base, i.e, loss or unavailability of fruits, seed, nectar-bearing plants; prey base for predatory birds; carrion or dead matter for scavengers, etc, hunting, poaching, direct exterminations, road kills, diseases, etc are other factors responsible for declining bird populations,” he said.

According to Dr. Neeraj, the Himalayan Bird Count (HBC) is an effort to better understand the impact of these far-reaching changes on birds in the Himalayas and protect threatened habitats. “The other positive impact of the bird count includes revival of habitats with adequate food base both in terrestrial as well as the wetland habitats, stringent wildlife conservation regulations, and increased awareness and empathy for the birds,” he added.

The wildlife researcher explained that HBC is mainly restricted to mountain ecosystems, mostly terrestrial ones. “This may include the birds associated with forest/hill streams/rivers and high altitude wetlands. The upcoming second edition of HBC is taking place in Sudhmahadev Conservation Reserve. The first HBC was held in Upper Bhaderwah and Bani – Sarthal landscapes last year,” he said.

Dr. Neeraj elaborated that HBC is a citizen science initiative wherein amateur birders having basic knowledge about the bird identification spots, count and upload the checklist of birds for a defined time interval say 15 minutes.

“Now, accurate bird identification is requisite as the false id may lead to wrong projections about the birds’ occurrence. In this case, an expert having sound knowledge about birds, their distribution, ecology, and behavior is always handy to lead the group,” he added.

There are no harsh scientific protocols for the bird count. “It simply involves the uploading of birds’ occurrence and their number in any given habitat that may be created by giving a name of that place, village, protected area or a wetland in a mobile application,” the wildlife expert detailed out.

Founder of the local bird-watching club, Birds of Kashmir, Irfan Jeelani said the importance of HBC is to promote the importance of protecting birds as well showcase our region’s bird diversity. “We have nominated coordinators who have the expertise and will lead a group of bird enthusiasts participating in the HBC. Further, we have tied up with various schools and educational instructions. We aim to create awareness and importance of avian diversity among the younger generation,” he said.

The event is open to bird enthusiasts, conservationists, and nature lovers of all ages and backgrounds. Participants will have the opportunity to explore the rich biodiversity of the Himalayas and learn about the different bird species that call the region home.

“This year our team, in collaboration with the Institute of Mountain Environment, Govt. MAM College Jammu and GDC Banihal will conduct bird surveys in Sudhmahadev Conservation Reserve. We welcome participants of all ages and backgrounds to join the Himalayan Bird Count and be a part of the effort to conserve the bird population in the Himalayan region” said Dr. Muzaffar A Kichloo one of the coordinators of the event in Jammu and Kashmir.