Srinagar:As a major step towards realizing its digital banking objectives, J&K Bank launched the first phase of its new mobile banking app Mpay Delight + to provide ‘Bank-in-a-Pocket’ experience to its customers.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash formally launched Mpay Delight + today in presence of General Managers, Deputy General Managers and senior officers of the Bank here at the Bank’s corporate headquarters.

While congratulating the participants for the new application, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “Today I am happy to see that the first-phase of Mpay Delight + is in our pockets and well ahead of the timeline. With the new app we have overcome the most severe pain-point in our banking services while covering an important milestone in our digital journey to ensure ease-of-banking for our valuable customers.”

“The second phase will be completed by December this year with all the necessary digital banking features like online journeys for loans, deposits and investment product line. Thereafter, the customer won’t have to go to branch any more as all the core functions of the branch will be managed on Mpay Delight + with much ease and efficiency”, he added.

In his remarks on the occasion, MD & CEO further said, “Best quality products and timely delivery of services are the two critical components of a good strategy that enables organizations to thrive in any kind of competition. And when it comes to banking, the new-age customer is not ready to compromise on either of the two.”

He urged the entire staff to promote the app aggressively so that the Bank’s valuable customers can enjoy the ease, convenience and safety of managing their bank accounts anytime, anywhere without any hassles.

“With so many digital initiatives of the Bank currently in ‘work-in-progress’ stage, I assure all our stakeholders that J&K Bank will be one of the digitally best banks in the country by the end of current financial year”, he asserted while appreciating the entire team of Mpay Delight + for their hard work in devising a highly competitive and feature-rich mobile banking application.

“All of us should continue to do the good-work as a team because the new-age banking calls for more of an advanced and integrated mode of functioning possible only through team-work”, he added.

Earlier, in his welcome address Bank’s General Manager (Strategy & IT) Imtiyaz Ahmad gave an overview of the new application along with its features. He said, “Our previous application has 2 million users which makes it evident that of all the digital banking channels, J&K Bank’s mPay is the mostly used platform by the common people. Today, as of now, the Mpay Delight + has already been downloaded by 1 lac ten thousand users.”

“And with enhanced features and ease-of-function, I am sure we will cross the 2 million mark sooner than we expect after this formal launch”, he added.

The function ended with a vote of thanks presented by the DGM (IT & BPR) Mohammad Muzaffar Wani, wherein he expressed gratitude to all the dignitaries for sparing their valuable time besides thanking organisers of the event. “It might look a very small tool or app that every other bank has. But for us, Mpay Delight + will be a vehicle for achieving our digital transformation goals and it is going to help us in scripting a new business growth story of the Bank”, he said.

Notably, Mpay Delight + is a state-of-the-art mobile banking application with an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for customers to navigate and access various banking functions. Some of the prominent features include easy account/s management, debit card management, utility bill payments, mobile deposits, alerts and notifications, loyalty management, Chatbot etc. The app has robust security measures in place such as encryption, biometric authentication (like fingerprint or facial recognition), and two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect user data and transactions.