SRINAGAR: Police have decided to slap Public Safety Act (PSA) on 13 youth allegedly involved in “hooliganism” at Jamia Masjid on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said around 24000 people offered Friday prayers at Jamia on Friday, which is one of the largest gatherings in recent history.

Police said after the culmination of prayers, about a dozen persons started anti-national and provocative sloganeering. They were joined by a couple of other people as well.

Police said there was an altercation between the miscreants and volunteers of the Intezamia Committee after they tried to stop sloganeering and hooliganism.

“This created a ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes. Later volunteers were successful in dispersing hooligans. Even after coming out of the mosque, more than a dozen youth tried to provoke others. However, they dispersed in hurry seeing police presence around,” police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later a case under section 124A and 447 of IPC was registered in Police Station Nowhatta.

“Technical means were adapted to identify the hooligans. Raids were conducted at different locations which led to the arrest of two main instigators. They have been identified as Basharat Nabi Bhat of Hawal and Umar Manzoor of Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta. Subsequently, 11 more accused were arrested,” police said

Police said PSA dossiers of all the accused are being prepared. “They will be booked under PSA. Investigation revealed that the accused under a well-planned conspiracy had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid and create a law and order situation. Thus section 120B was also invoked in this case,” police said.

Police said the investigation is going on at a fast pace and some more arrests are likely. “Srinagar Police informs all citizens that any attempt of disrupting peace will be viewed very seriously. Strictest action under the provisions of the law will be taken against all those who are found involved in such illegal activities. In addition, no attempt at using religious places for furthering anti-national and terrorist agenda will be tolerated at all,” police said.

. Police also advised parents to keep a watch on the company of their children. “Indulging in such activities may cause irreparable damage to their career prospects,” police said.